TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition
Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On May 6, 2020, TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing its financial results for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2020. A copy of the press release is being furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and is incorporated herein by reference.
The information in this Item 2.02, including Exhibit 99.1, is being furnished and shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, and is not incorporated by reference into any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), or the Exchange Act, unless it is specifically incorporated by reference therein.
Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure.
Additionally, on May 6, 2020, the Company made available on its website, www.tpvg.com, a supplemental investor presentation with respect to the first quarter 2020 earnings release. The information furnished in this Item 7.01 shall not be deemed to be “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Exchange Act, or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, and is not incorporated by reference into any filing under the Securities Act or the Exchange Act.
Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.
(d) Exhibits
TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. Exhibit
EX-99.1 2 tpvgq12020earningsrelease.htm EXHIBIT 99.1 Exhibit Exhibit 99.1TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. AnnouncesFirst Quarter 2020 Financial ResultsNet Investment Income of $0.41 Per ShareRecord Investment Portfolio of $713.2 Million as of March 31,…
About TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG)

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize its total return to stockholders primarily in the form of current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation by primarily lending with warrants to venture growth stage companies focused in technology, life sciences and other high growth industries, which are backed by TriplePoint Capital LLC’s (TPC) select group of venture capital investors. The Company targets investment opportunities in venture growth stage companies backed by venture capital investors. The Company originates and invests primarily in loans that have a secured collateral position and are used by venture growth stage companies to finance their continued expansion and growth, equipment financings and, on a select basis, revolving loans. The Company is managed by TPVG Advisers LLC.

