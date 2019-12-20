Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSE:TMQ) Files An 8-K Other Events

As previously disclosed, on April 10, 2017, Trilogy Metals Inc. (the “Company”) entered into an Option Agreement to Form Joint Venture (the “Agreement”) with NovaCopper US Inc. and South32 Limited (“South32”). The Agreement granted to South32 an option (the “Option”) to form a 50/50 joint venture (the “JV”) with the Company with respect to the Company’s Alaskan assets, known collectively as the Upper Kobuk Mineral Projects (the “UKMP”).

On December 19, 2019, the Company and South32 jointly announced in a press release that South32 has exercised the Option to form the JV. The Company will contribute all of its assets associated with the UKMP and South32 will make a subscription payment of approximately $145 million to form and fund the JV, which is expected to occur in February 2020. The press release relating to the foregoing is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1.

