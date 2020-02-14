TREVENA, INC. (NASDAQ:TRVN) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

On February 13, 2020, Trevena, Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing the appointment of Scott Applebaum as Chief Legal and Compliance Officer and Senior Vice President of Regulatory Affairs.

A copy of this press release is furnished herewith as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report. The information contained in the press release furnished as Exhibit 99.1 shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), and is not incorporated by reference into any of the Company’s filings under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, whether made before or after the date hereof, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in any such filing.

About TREVENA, INC. (NASDAQ:TRVN)

Trevena Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company discovers, develops and intends to commercialize therapeutics that use an approach to target G protein coupled receptors (GPCRs). Using its product platform, the Company has identified and advanced three differentiated product candidates: Oliceridine (TRV130), TRV027 and TRV250. Its TRV130 is a Mu-receptor G protein Pathway Selective (Mu-GPS) modulator that activates G protein. Its TRV250 is a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the d-opioid receptor in preclinical development. Its TRV734 is a small molecule Mu-GPS that it has discovered and has developed through Phase I as a first-line, orally administered compound for the treatment of moderate to severe acute and chronic pain. Its TRV027 is a peptide b-arrestin biased ligand that targets the angiotensin II type 1 receptor (AT1R). In addition to these three product candidates, the Company has identified and has completed the Phase I program for TRV734.