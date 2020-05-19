TREVENA, INC. (NASDAQ:TRVN) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure

On May 18, 2020, Trevena, Inc. (the “Company”) updated its website to include a new corporate presentation deck. A copy of the corporate deck is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1.

The information set forth on this Item 7.01 and furnished hereto as Exhibit 99.1 shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), and is not incorporated by reference into any of the Company’s filings under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, whether made before or after the date hereof, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in any such filing.

(d) Exhibits.

99.1 Corporate Presentation Deck dated May 18, 2020



TREVENA INC Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 tm2020036d2_ex99-1.htm EXHIBIT 99.1 Exhibit 99.1 INNOVATING FOR PATIENTS Nasdaq TRVN I May 2020 Forward – Looking Statements To the extent that statements contained in this presentation are not descriptions of historical facts regarding Trevena,…

To view the full exhibit click here

Story continues below

About TREVENA, INC. (NASDAQ:TRVN)

Trevena Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company discovers, develops and intends to commercialize therapeutics that use an approach to target G protein coupled receptors (GPCRs). Using its product platform, the Company has identified and advanced three differentiated product candidates: Oliceridine (TRV130), TRV027 and TRV250. Its TRV130 is a Mu-receptor G protein Pathway Selective (Mu-GPS) modulator that activates G protein. Its TRV250 is a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the d-opioid receptor in preclinical development. Its TRV734 is a small molecule Mu-GPS that it has discovered and has developed through Phase I as a first-line, orally administered compound for the treatment of moderate to severe acute and chronic pain. Its TRV027 is a peptide b-arrestin biased ligand that targets the angiotensin II type 1 receptor (AT1R). In addition to these three product candidates, the Company has identified and has completed the Phase I program for TRV734.