TREVENA, INC. (NASDAQ:TRVN) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

In its May 15, 2020 issue, the journal Circulation published online an article titled: β-Arrestin-Biased Angiotensin II Receptor Agonists for COVID-19, Manglik A, Wingler LM, Rockman, HA, Lefkowitz, RJ. This article hypothesizes that targeting the AT receptor with a selective agonist, such as TRV027, may offer a new approach to disrupting the cellular pathway that contributes to COVID-19-related acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS). It also proposes the potential therapeutic advantage of this approach compared to angiotensin receptor blockers (ARBs) and ACE inhibitors currently being investigated in clinical trials, due to the unique downstream signaling effects of an AT receptor selective agonist. Trevena, Inc. (the “Company”) has received interest from multiple institutions regarding potential studies that could evaluate the use of its investigational new drug, TRV027, in COVID-19 patients. TRV027 has previously been studied in 691 patients, completed a Phase 2b trial in acute heart failure, and has a well-established safety profile.

Trevena Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company discovers, develops and intends to commercialize therapeutics that use an approach to target G protein coupled receptors (GPCRs). Using its product platform, the Company has identified and advanced three differentiated product candidates: Oliceridine (TRV130), TRV027 and TRV250. Its TRV130 is a Mu-receptor G protein Pathway Selective (Mu-GPS) modulator that activates G protein. Its TRV250 is a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the d-opioid receptor in preclinical development. Its TRV734 is a small molecule Mu-GPS that it has discovered and has developed through Phase I as a first-line, orally administered compound for the treatment of moderate to severe acute and chronic pain. Its TRV027 is a peptide b-arrestin biased ligand that targets the angiotensin II type 1 receptor (AT1R). In addition to these three product candidates, the Company has identified and has completed the Phase I program for TRV734.