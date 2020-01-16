SEC Filings Track Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRCK) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 1.01 Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement.

On January 10, 2020, Track Group, Inc. (the \”Company\”) and Conrent Invest S.A., acting on behalf of its compartment, “Safety 2” entered into an amendment to the facility agreement originally entered into by and between the parties on December 30, 2013, as amended on February 24, 2019 (the “Amended Facility Agreement”), containing certain provisions of the Company\’s existing $30.4 million unsecured debt facility. The latest Amended Facility Agreement extends the maturity date from the earlier of either April 1, 2020 or the date upon which the Outstanding Principal Amount, as defined therein, is repaid by the Company, to July 1, 2021 (the “Maturity Date”). The Amended Facility Agreement also extends the repayment date for all accrued interest to the Maturity Date.

The foregoing description of the Amended Facility Agreement does not purport to be complete and is qualified, in its entirety, by reference to the full text of the Amended Facility Agreement, attached to this Current Report on Form 8-K as Exhibit 10.1 and incorporated by reference herein.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.