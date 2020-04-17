TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02 – Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Story continues below

On April 16, 2020, the registrant issued a shareholder letter on a press release that provides preliminary updates on the registrant’s business and financial performance for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. A copy of the shareholder letter is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this report.

The information disclosed under this Item 2.02, including Exhibit 99.1 hereto, is being furnished and shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and shall not be deemed incorporated by reference into any filing made under the Securities Act of 1933, except as expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.

Item 9.01 – Financial Statements and Exhibits

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 tslx-ex991_7.htm EX-99.1 tslx-ex991_7.htm Exhibit 99.1 TPG Specialty Lending,…

To view the full exhibit click here

About TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. (TSL) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company is a specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. It seeks to generate current income primarily in the United States domiciled middle-market companies through direct originations of senior secured loans and, to a lesser extent, originations of mezzanine loans and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities. It is engaged in direct equity investments, sale of loans and debt and equity securities, and loan origination. The companies in which TSL invests use its capital to support organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion and recapitalizations. Its portfolio is invested in over 20 different industries, including healthcare, pharmaceuticals, manufacturing, retail and consumer products, electronics, hotel, gaming and leisure, and financial services. TSL is managed by TSL Advisers, LLC (the Adviser).