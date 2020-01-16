Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01 Other Events.

On January 16, 2020, Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing that it had closed its previously announced underwritten public offering of shares of common stock at a public offering price of $0.70 per share. The Company sold a total of 3,285,715 shares in the offering. The net proceeds to the Company, after deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses payable by the Company, were approximately $1.996 million. The underwriter has not yet exercised any portion of its 45-day over-allotment option. The press release is attached hereto as Exhibit99.1.
Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.
(d) Exhibits.

About Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH)

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (Torchlight) is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation and/or development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The Company focuses on drilling and working interest programs within the United States. The Company has interests in approximately four oil and gas projects: the Marcelina Creek Field Development in Wilson County, Texas; the Ring Energy Joint Venture in Southwest Kansas; Hunton wells in partnership with Husky Ventures in Central Oklahoma, and the Orogrande Project in Hudspeth County, Texas. The Company also operates through two other subsidiaries, including Torchlight Energy Operating, LLC, a Texas limited liability company, and Hudspeth Oil Corporation, a Texas corporation. The Marcelina Creek Field Development is located over the Austin Chalk, Buda and Eagle Ford Formations.

