Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01 Other Events.

On January 16, 2020, Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing that it had closed its previously announced underwritten public offering of shares of common stock at a public offering price of $0.70 per share. The Company sold a total of 3,285,715 shares in the offering. The net proceeds to the Company, after deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses payable by the Company, were approximately $1.996 million. The underwriter has not yet exercised any portion of its 45-day over-allotment option. The press release is attached hereto as Exhibit99.1.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.