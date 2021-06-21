TONIX PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING CORP. (NASDAQ:TNXP) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

On June 21, 2021, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing that it plans to develop TNX-102 SL (cyclobenzaprine HCl sublingual tablets) as a potential treatment for Long COVID Syndrome (Long COVID), or Post-Acute Sequelae of COVID-19 (PASC1). A copy of the press release is furnished as Exhibit 99.01 hereto and incorporated herein by reference.

On June 21, 2021, the Company announced that it plans to develop TNX-102 SL for the treatment of Long COVID. The Company plans to meet with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in the third quarter of 2021 to seek agreement on the design of a potential Phase 2 pivotal study and the overall clinical development plan to qualify TNX-102 SL as an indicated treatment for Long COVID. The Company believes that the core symptoms of Long COVID, including fatigue, sleep disturbances, and persistent pain, share an underlying pathogenesis with fibromyalgia. TNX-102 is currently in development as a treatment for fibromyalgia. By improving sleep quality, the Company believes that TNX-102 SL may improve the sleep disturbance of Long COVID and potentially also improve other symptoms of Long COVID. As disturbed sleep is linked to exacerbation and chronicity of a number of pain, neuropsychiatric and addictive disorders, the Company plans to conduct clinical trials to determine whether TNX-102 SL improves sleep in certain pain and neuropsychiatric disorders in addition to fibromyalgia.

