TONIX PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING CORP. (NASDAQ:TNXP) Files An 8-K Other Events
Item 8.01
On June 1, 2020, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a Nevada corporation, (the “Company”), announced that it entered into an agreement with FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies for manufacturing and development services related to the Company’s COVID-19 vaccine candidate, TNX-1800. A copy of the press release which discusses this matter is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.01 and is incorporated herein by reference.
|99.01
|Press Release of the Company, date June 1, 2020
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. Exhibit
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Announces FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies to be Manufacturing Partner for COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate TNX-1800 Collaboration includes Development of Manufacturing Processes and to Supply Clinical Trial Material to Support Tonix's Development of TNX-1800
