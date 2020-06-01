TONIX PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING CORP. (NASDAQ:TNXP) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01

On June 1, 2020, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a Nevada corporation, (the “Company”), announced that it entered into an agreement with FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies for manufacturing and development services related to the Company’s COVID-19 vaccine candidate, TNX-1800. A copy of the press release which discusses this matter is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.01 and is incorporated herein by reference.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Announces FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies to be Manufacturing Partner for COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate TNX-1800 Collaboration includes Development of Manufacturing Processes and to Supply Clinical Trial Material to Support Tonix's Development of TNX-1800

