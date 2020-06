TIPTREE INC. (NASDAQ:TIPT) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote...

Tiptree Inc., (the “Company”) held its 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on June 15, 2020 (the “2020 Annual Meeting”). The matters voted upon at the 2020 Annual Meeting and the results of such voting are set forth below:

Proposal 1: Election of Board of Directors:

All director nominees were duly elected.

Proposal 2: Ratification of selection of Deloitte & Touche LLP as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020:

Proposal 2 was approved.

Proposal 3: To approve, in an advisory (non-binding) vote, the compensation of our named executive officers:

Proposal 3 was approved.