Timberline Resources Corporation (OTCMKTS:TLRS) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

On February 19, 2021, Mr. David C. Matthewson, Mr. Steven A. Osterberg and Mr. Paul Dircksen notified the Board of Directors of Timberline Resources Corp. (the “Company”) that they would not stand for re-election to the Board at the Company’s upcoming meeting of the stockholders. None of Mr. David C. Matthewson, Mr. Steven A. Osterberg and Mr. Paul Dircksen resignations was the result of any disagreement with the Company or its management regarding any matter relating to the Company’s operations, policies or practices.

On February 19, 2021, the Board of Directors of the Company established April 14, 2021 as the date of the Company\’s 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "2021 Annual Meeting"). The Board of Directors had previously established February 25, 2021 as the record date for determining stockholders entitled to notice of, and to vote at, the 2021 Annual Meeting. Because the 2021 Annual Meeting has been changed by more than 30 calendar days from the date of the previous year\’s meeting, stockholders of the Company who wish to have a proposal considered for inclusion in the Company\’s proxy materials for the 2021 Annual Meeting to Rule 14a-8 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), must ensure that such proposal is received by the Company\’s Secretary at Timberline Resources Corp. Attention: Corporate Secretary, 101 East Lakeside Avenue, Coeur d’Alene, Idaho 83814 on or before the close of business on March 1, 2021, which the Company has determined to be a reasonable time before it expects to begin to print and send its proxy materials. Any such proposal must also meet the requirements set forth in the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission in order to be eligible for inclusion in the proxy materials for the 2021 Annual Meeting. The March 1, 2021 deadline will also apply in determining whether notice of a stockholder proposal is timely for purposes of exercising discretionary voting authority with respect to proxies under Rule 14a-4(c) of the Exchange Act.



Timberline Resources Corporation is an exploration-stage company. The Company is engaged in mineral exploration business. The Company holds interests in mineral prospects for exploration in Nevada and Montana mainly for target commodities of gold and silver. The Company’s property, Eureka (Battle Mountain/Eureka Trend), has an area of approximately 16,000 acres. The Eureka property is located in the southern part of the Eureka mining district of Eureka County, Nevada. Its ICBM Joint Venture Project (Timberline/Barrick) is located in the Battle Mountain Mining District, Lander County, Nevada. Seven Troughs is an epithermal gold district. The Company’s properties comprise approximately five epithermal gold targets, of which over four are in western and northern Nevada and approximately one is in northeast California; over three Carlin-type gold prospects within the Battle Mountain-Eureka and Carlin gold trends in Nevada; and approximately one gold-bearing skarn in central Nevada.