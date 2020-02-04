THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.01. Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

On January 31, 2020, First Eagle Alternative Credit, LLC, formerly known as THL Credit Advisors LLC, the investment adviser (the “Adviser”) to THL Credit, Inc. (the “Company”), and First Eagle Investment Management, LLC (“First Eagle”) completed the previously announced acquisition of the Adviser (the “Transaction”) and, in conjunction with the completion of the Transaction, the Adviser’s name was changed to First Eagle Alternative Credit, LLC. The Transaction resulted in a change of control of the Adviser and an “assignment” of the prior investment management agreement, dated as of June 14, 2019, between the Company and the Adviser (the “Prior Investment Advisory Agreement”) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”), meaning that the Prior Investment Advisory Agreement terminated automatically by its terms. Because the Prior Investment Advisory Agreement terminated upon completion of the Transaction, the stockholders of the Company will be asked to approve a new investment management agreement (the “New Investment Advisory Agreement”) between the Company and the Adviser. All material terms of the New Investment Advisory Agreement will remain unchanged from the material terms of the Prior Investment Advisory Agreement. If approved by stockholders, the New Investment Advisory Agreement will become effective immediately. The Adviser and the Company entered into an interim investment management agreement (the “Interim Investment Advisory Agreement”) on January 31, 2020, that includes substantially the same terms as the Prior Investment Advisory Agreement and otherwise meets the requirements of Rule 15a-4 under the 1940 Act, including the escrowing of advisory fees pending stockholder approval of the New Investment Advisory Agreement.

In addition, the administration agreement, dated as of July 23, 2009 between the Company and the Adviser (the “Prior Administration Agreement”) was terminated and the Adviser and the Company entered into a new administration agreement (the “New Administration Agreement”) on January 31, 2020, the material terms of which remain unchanged from the Prior Administration Agreement.

Interim Investment Advisory Agreement

to the Interim Investment Advisory Agreement, the Adviser, subject to the overall supervision of the Board of Directors (the “Board”), will continue to manage the Company’s day-to-day operations of and provide the Company with investment advisory services. Among other things, the Adviser will continue to: (i) act as investment adviser for and supervise and manage the investment and reinvestment of the Company’s assets and in connection therewith have complete discretion in purchasing and selling securities and other assets for the Company and in voting, exercising consents and exercising all other rights appertaining to such securities and other assets on behalf of the Company; (ii) supervise continuously the investment program of the Company and the composition of its investment portfolio; and (iii) arrange for the purchase and sale of securities and other assets held in the investment portfolio of the Company in accordance with the terms of the Interim Investment Advisory Agreement.

The Adviser’s services under the Interim Investment Advisory Agreement are not exclusive, and the Adviser is free to furnish similar services to other entities so long as its services to the Company are not impaired.

Management Fee

There is no change in the management fees payable by the Company to the Adviser for investment advisory services under the Interim Investment Advisory Agreement. The Company will continue to pay the Adviser a base management fee and an incentive fee. The cost of both the base management fee payable to the Adviser and any incentive fees earned by the Adviser will ultimately be borne by the Company’s common stockholders. The base management fee is calculated at an annual rate of 1.00% of the Company’s gross assets payable quarterly in arrears on a calendar quarter basis. For purposes of calculating the base management fee, “gross assets” is determined without deduction for any liabilities. The base management fee is calculated based on the value of the Company’s gross assets at the end of the most recently completed calendar quarter, and appropriately adjusted for any share issuances or repurchases during the current calendar quarter.

Incentive Fee

The incentive fee has two components, based on ordinary income and capital gains. The ordinary income component is payable quarterly in arrears and the capital gains fee is payable annually in arrears, and calculated as follows:

