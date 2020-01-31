THE RUBICON PROJECT, INC. (NYSE:RUBI) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02

On January 30, 2020, Rubicon Project and Telaria issued a joint press release reporting the estimated financial results for Rubicon Project and for Telaria for the full year 2019 and for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019. Rubicon Project filed the Original Form 8-K attaching a copy of the press release as Exhibit 99.1 that contained inadvertent typesetting errors.

Subsequently, on January 30, 2020, Rubicon Project filed this Amended Form 8-K attaching a corrected copy of the press release as Exhibit 99.1. The corrected copy of the press release is attached as Exhibit 99.1 to this Amended Form 8-K and is incorporated herein by reference.

The disclosure above in Item 2.02 of this Amended Form 8-K is incorporated into this Item 8.01 by reference.

RUBICON PROJECT, INC. Exhibit

About THE RUBICON PROJECT, INC. (NYSE:RUBI)

The Rubicon Project, Inc. offers a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of advertising for both buyers and sellers. The Company’s solution enables buyers and sellers to purchase and sell a range of advertising units, including display and video, utilizing various inventory types, including direct sale of inventory, real-time bidding (RTB) and static bidding, across digital channels, including mobile Web, mobile application and desktop, as well as across various out of home channels, such as digital billboards. The Company’s platform features applications for digital advertising sellers, including Websites, mobile applications and other digital media properties, to sell their advertising inventory; applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks (ATDs), demand side platforms (DSPs) and advertisement networks, to buy advertising inventory, and a marketplace over which such transactions are executed.