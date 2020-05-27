THE RUBICON PROJECT, INC. (NYSE:RUBI) Files An 8-K Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing

By
ME Staff 8-k
-

THE RUBICON PROJECT, INC. (NYSE:RUBI) Files An 8-K Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing
Item 3.01. Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing.

On May 26, 2020, The Rubicon Project, Inc. (“Company”) provided written notice to the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) of its intention to voluntarily delist its shares of common stock (“Common Stock”) from the NYSE and to list its Common Stock on the NASDAQ Global Select Market of The NASDAQ Stock Market LLC (“NASDAQ”). The Company expects the listing and trading of its Common Stock on the NYSE will cease at market close on June 8, 2020, and that trading of its Common Stock will commence on NASDAQ at market open on June 9, 2020. The Common Stock has been approved for listing on NASDAQ, with the Common Stock continuing to trade under the symbol “RUBI.”
About THE RUBICON PROJECT, INC. (NYSE:RUBI)

Story continues below

The Rubicon Project, Inc. offers a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of advertising for both buyers and sellers. The Company’s solution enables buyers and sellers to purchase and sell a range of advertising units, including display and video, utilizing various inventory types, including direct sale of inventory, real-time bidding (RTB) and static bidding, across digital channels, including mobile Web, mobile application and desktop, as well as across various out of home channels, such as digital billboards. The Company’s platform features applications for digital advertising sellers, including Websites, mobile applications and other digital media properties, to sell their advertising inventory; applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks (ATDs), demand side platforms (DSPs) and advertisement networks, to buy advertising inventory, and a marketplace over which such transactions are executed.

An ad to help with our costs

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR