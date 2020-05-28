THE FIRST BANCSHARES, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBSI) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01

On May 28, 2020, The First Bancshares, Inc. (the “Company”) first used the presentation attached as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K in connection with its virtual Annual Meeting of Shareholders. The information included in Item 7.01 of this Current Report on Form 8-K, including Exhibit 99.1, is being furnished and shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, nor shall such information be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

99.1 Presentation to Shareholders at 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders



FIRST BANCSHARES INC /MS/ Exhibit

About THE FIRST BANCSHARES, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBSI)

First Bancshares, Inc. is a holding company of First Home Savings Bank (the Bank). The Bank is primarily engaged in providing a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in southern Missouri. The Bank offers its services in various categories, such as online banking, personal banking and business banking. The Bank’s FirstNet provides access for various banking needs. FirstNet is a free service, including free online BillPay, which is accessible from home or office. Its personal banking services include personal checking accounts, personal savings and money market accounts, personal certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts, and deposit rates. Its business banking services include business checking accounts, and business savings and money market accounts. The Bank has seven branch facilities in Marshfield, Ava, Kissee Mills, Gainesville, Sparta, Crane and Springfield, which are located in Missouri.