The First Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBSI) Files An 8-K Other Events

The First Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBSI) Files An 8-K Other Events
Item 8.01 Other Events

The First Bancshares, Inc. (“First Bancshares”) announced on May 7, 2020 the renewal of its share repurchase program that previously expired on December 31, 2019 (the “Repurchase Program”). Under the renewed Repurchase Program, the Company may, but is not required to, repurchase up to an aggregate of $15 million of shares of the Company’s issued and outstanding common stock in any manner determined appropriate by the Company’s management. The renewed Repurchase Program will have an expiration date of December 31, 2020, and has been approved by the Company’s regulators.
On May 7, 2020, First Bancshares issued a press release (the “Press Release”) announcing the renewal of the Repurchase Program. A copy of the Press Release is attached as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K.
Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.
(d) Exhibits
99.1 Press Release of The First Bancshares, Inc., dated May 7, 2020.
About The First Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBSI)

First Bancshares, Inc. is a holding company of First Home Savings Bank (the Bank). The Bank is primarily engaged in providing a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in southern Missouri. The Bank offers its services in various categories, such as online banking, personal banking and business banking. The Bank’s FirstNet provides access for various banking needs. FirstNet is a free service, including free online BillPay, which is accessible from home or office. Its personal banking services include personal checking accounts, personal savings and money market accounts, personal certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts, and deposit rates. Its business banking services include business checking accounts, and business savings and money market accounts. The Bank has seven branch facilities in Marshfield, Ava, Kissee Mills, Gainesville, Sparta, Crane and Springfield, which are located in Missouri.

