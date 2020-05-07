SEC Filings The First Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBSI) Files An 8-K Other Events By ME Staff 8-k -

The First Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBSI) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01 Other Events

The First Bancshares, Inc. (“First Bancshares”) announced on May 7, 2020 the renewal of its share repurchase program that previously expired on December 31, 2019 (the “Repurchase Program”). Under the renewed Repurchase Program, the Company may, but is not required to, repurchase up to an aggregate of $15 million of shares of the Company’s issued and outstanding common stock in any manner determined appropriate by the Company’s management. The renewed Repurchase Program will have an expiration date of December 31, 2020, and has been approved by the Company’s regulators.

On May 7, 2020, First Bancshares issued a press release (the “Press Release”) announcing the renewal of the Repurchase Program. A copy of the Press Release is attached as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits

99.1 Press Release of The First Bancshares, Inc., dated May 7, 2020.