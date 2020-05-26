SEC Filings THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION (NYSE:ALL-D) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure By ME Staff 8-k -

THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION (NYSE:ALL-D) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01. Regulation FD Disclosure.

The Registrant’s press release dated May 26, 2020, announcing the extension of its Shelter-in-Place Payback through June 30, 2020, is attached hereto as Exhibit 99 and is incorporated herein by reference. In connection with the extension of the Shelter-in-Place Payback, the Registrant’s second quarter 2020 underwriting income will be reduced by approximately $800 million (pre-tax). This amount will be reflected in the expense ratio and reduce both net income and adjusted net income from what would have been the case had the Shelter-in-Place Payback not been implemented.

The press release is furnished and not filed, to Instruction B.2 of Form 8-K.

Section 9 – Financial Statements and Exhibits

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits

Cover Page Interactive Data File (formatted as inline XBRL).