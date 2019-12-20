TEXAS MINERAL RESOURCES CORP. (OTCMKTS:TMRC) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

On December 16, 2019, Texas Mineral Resources Corp. (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing the commencement of a Colorado rare earth and critical mining pilot process development facility, as well as containing certain financial information from the NI 43-101 August 2019 preliminary economic assessment (“PEA”). A copy of this press release is attached as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein by reference.

This Current Report on Form 8-K and the press release containing PEA highlights may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “believes,” “projects,” “expects,” “may,” “goal,” “estimates,” “should,” “plans,” “targets,” “intends,” “could,” or “anticipates,” or the negative thereof, or other variations thereon, or comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy or objectives. Forward-looking statements relate to anticipated or expected events, activities, trends or results from operations. Because forward-looking statements relate to matters that have not yet occurred, these statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements contained in the press release including PEA highlights speak only as of the date of the material, and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to report any updates or revisions to the PEA highlights. Certain factors may cause results to differ materially from those anticipated by some of the statements made in the PEA highlights. Please carefully review our filings with the SEC as we have identified many risk factors that impact our business plan. Investors are urged to consider closely the disclosures in our Forms 10-K, 10-Q, 8-K and other filings with the SEC, which can be electronically accessed from our website or the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov/.

The SEC limits disclosure for U.S. reporting purposes to mineral deposits that a company can economically and legally extract or produce. The press release attached hereto uses certain terms that comply with reporting standards in Canada and certain estimates are made in accordance with Canadian National Instrument NI 43-101 (“NI 43-101”) and the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (“CIM”) – CIM Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves, adopted by the CIM Council, as amended (the “CIM Standards”). NI 43-101 is a rule developed by the Canadian Securities Administrators that establishes standards for all public disclosures an issuer makes of scientific and technical information concerning mineral projects. This press release uses the terms “resource,” “measured and indicated mineral resource,” and “inferred mineral resource.” We advise U.S. investors that while these terms are defined in accordance with NI 43-101 such terms are not recognized under the SEC’s Industry Guide 7 and are normally not permitted to be used in reports and registration statements filed with the SEC. Mineral resources in these categories have a great amount of uncertainty as to their economic and legal feasibility. “Inferred resources” have a great amount of uncertainty as to their existence and, under Canadian regulations, cannot form the basis of a pre-feasibility or feasibility study, except in limited circumstances. The SEC normally only permits issuers to report mineralization that does not constitute SEC Industry Guide 7 compliant “reserves” as in-place tonnage and grade without reference to unit measures. Under SEC Industry Guide 7 standards, a “final” or “bankable” feasibility study is required to report reserves, the three-year historical average price is used in any reserve or cash flow analysis to designate reserves and all necessary permits and government approvals must be filed with the appropriate governmental authority. The PEA is not a definitive feasibility study and our Round Top project currently does not contain any known proven or probable ore reserves under SEC Industry Guide 7 reporting standards. The results of the PEA disclosed in this press release are preliminary in nature and include inferred mineral resources that are considered speculative geologically to have the economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as mineral reserves and there is no certainty that the results of the PEA will be realized. Investors are cautioned not to assume that any defined resource will ever be converted into SEC Industry Guide 7 compliant reserves. The estimates of recoverable resources and related information contained in the PEA are not believed by the Company to comply with the SEC Mining Industry Disclosures.

Texas Mineral Resources Corp., formerly Texas Rare Earth Resources Corp., is an exploration-stage mining company. The Company is engaged in the business of acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. As of August 31, 2016, the Company held two 19 year leases to explore and develop a 950 acre rare earths project located in Hudspeth County, Texas known as the Round Top Project. As of August 31, 2016, the Company also had prospecting permits covering 9,345 acres adjacent to the Round Top Project. The Company focuses on heavy rare earth elements (HREE). The Company’s principal focus is on developing a metallurgical process to concentrate or otherwise extract the metals from the Round Top Project’s rhyolite. The Round Top Project is an early exploration-stage project. The Round Top Project area lies within the Texas Lineament Zone or Trans-Pecos Trend. As of August 31, 2016, the Company had not generated any revenues.