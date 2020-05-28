Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) Files An 8-K Other Events

TETRAPHASE PHARMACEUTICALS INC Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 d935573dex991.htm EX-99.1 EX-99.1 Exhibit 99.1 May 27,…

About Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH)

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Tetraphase) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company uses its chemistry technology to create antibiotics for multidrug-resistant infections. It is developing its lead product candidate, eravacycline, a fully synthetic tetracycline derivative, as a spectrum intravenous (IV) and oral antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy for the treatment of multidrug-resistant infections. It has developed eravacycline using its chemistry technology. The Company’s TP-271 is a fully synthetic spectrum preclinical compound that the Company developed for respiratory diseases caused by bacterial biothreat pathogens. The Company created TP-271 using its chemistry technology. In its development program for TP-271, the Company has conducted a number of in vitro, toxicology and animal studies to evaluate the efficacy of TP-271 against biothreat pathogens. It also develops TP-6076 for multidrug-resistant Gram- negative infections.