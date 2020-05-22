Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) Files An 8-K Other Events

information regarding the participants in the solicitation of proxies in respect of the transactions contemplated by the AcelRx Merger Agreement, or the transactions contemplated by the Melinta proposal, as applicable, and a description of their direct and indirect interests, by security holdings or otherwise, will be contained in any registration statement, prospectus, proxy statement and other relevant materials to be filed with the SEC if and when they become available.

(d) Exhibits

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this Form 8-K contain various forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those regarding the transactions contemplated by the AcelRx Merger Agreement and any proposed transaction contemplated by Melinta, the expected timetable for completing the transactions, future financial and operating results, benefits and synergies of the transactions, future opportunities for the combined company and any other statements about future expectations, plans and prospects for Tetraphase. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “would” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words.

The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements: the determinations made by the Board of Directors of Tetraphase regarding the Melinta proposal; actions of AcelRx or any other party in response to any discussions with Melinta; the results of discussions with Melinta; the impact of actions of other parties with respect to any discussions and the potential consummation of the proposed transactions with AcelRx or Melinta; the outcome of any legal proceedings that could be instituted against Tetraphase or its directors related to the discussions, the Melinta proposal or the AcelRx Merger Agreement; changes in the proposal from Melinta; the risk that the transactions contemplated by the AcelRx Merger Agreement or the Melinta proposal may not be completed in a timely manner, or at all, which may adversely affect Tetraphase’s business and the price of its common stock; the failure to satisfy all of the closing conditions of the transactions contemplated by the AcelRx Merger Agreement, including the approval of the AcelRx Merger Agreement by Tetraphase’s stockholders, or with respect to any definitive agreements for the Melinta proposal; the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could give rise to the termination of the AcelRx Merger Agreement; the effect of the announcement or pendency of the transactions contemplated by the AcelRx Merger Agreement or the definitive agreements for the Melinta proposal on Tetraphase’s business, operating results, and relationships with customers, suppliers, competitors and others; risks that the transactions contemplated by the AcelRx Merger Agreement or the Melinta proposal may disrupt Tetraphase’s current plans and business operations; risks related to the diverting of management’s attention from Tetraphase’s ongoing business operations; the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against Tetraphase related to the AcelRx Merger Agreement or the transactions contemplated by the AcelRx Merger Agreement or the Melinta proposal or the transactions contemplated thereby; risks relating to Tetraphase’s ability to successfully commercialize Xerava; concerns with or threats of, or the consequences of, pandemics, contagious diseases or health epidemics, including COVID-19; general economic and market conditions and the risk factors set forth under the caption “Risk Factors” in Tetraphase’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2020 filed with the SEC on May 7, 2020 and in any other subsequent filings made by Tetraphase with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this Form 8-K speak only as of the date hereof, and Tetraphase specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.