TERRITORIAL BANCORP INC. (NASDAQ:TBNK) Files An 8-K Other Events

EX-99 2 tm2016800d1_ex99.htm EXHIBIT 99 Exhibit 99 PRESS RELEASE FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Contact: Walter Ida (808) 946-1400 Territorial Bancorp Inc. Declares Dividend Honolulu,…

About TERRITORIAL BANCORP INC. (NASDAQ:TBNK)

Territorial Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company owns Territorial Savings Bank (the Bank). The Bank provides financial services to individuals, families and businesses through its approximately 30 banking offices located throughout the State of Hawaii. Its business consists of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from operations and borrowings in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans and investment securities. It offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit (CDs), money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and Super NOW accounts. It also offers various non-deposit investments to its customers. Its primary lending activity is the origination of one- to four-family residential mortgage loans. Its primary source of funds for its investment and lending activities includes deposits.