TERRITORIAL BANCORP INC. (NASDAQ:TBNK) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01

The 2020 annual meeting of stockholders of the Company is expected to be held at 1132 Bishop Street, Suite 601, Honolulu, Hawaii, on June 11, 2020, at 8:30 a.m., local time. The Company is monitoring the public health impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19). If public health developments warrant, the Company may change the date or location of the annual meeting, including the possibility of holding the annual meeting through a “virtual” or online method.

Not Applicable.



About TERRITORIAL BANCORP INC. (NASDAQ:TBNK)

Story continues below

Territorial Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company owns Territorial Savings Bank (the Bank). The Bank provides financial services to individuals, families and businesses through its approximately 30 banking offices located throughout the State of Hawaii. Its business consists of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from operations and borrowings in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans and investment securities. It offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit (CDs), money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and Super NOW accounts. It also offers various non-deposit investments to its customers. Its primary lending activity is the origination of one- to four-family residential mortgage loans. Its primary source of funds for its investment and lending activities includes deposits.