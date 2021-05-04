TERRA TECH CORP. (OTCMKTS:TRTC) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure

Francis Knuettel II, Chief Executive Officer of Terra Tech Corp. (the “Company”), will meet with investors at A.G.P.’s Spring Virtual Consumer Cannabis Conference on Tuesday, May 4, 2021. A copy of the slides to be used by the Company at the investor meetings is attached to this report as Exhibit 99.1. The slides set forth in Exhibit 99.1 are incorporated herein by reference.

The information contained in this Item 7.01, and in Exhibit 99.1, referenced herein is being furnished and shall not be deemed to be \”filed\” for the purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference in any registration statement or other filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, unless the Company expressly so incorporates such information by reference.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.

About TERRA TECH CORP. (OTCMKTS:TRTC)

Terra Tech Corp. is a cannabis-focused agriculture company. The Company operates through two segments: Hydroponic Produce and Cannabis Products. The Company, through its subsidiary, GrowOp Technology Ltd., is engaged in the design, marketing and sale of hydroponic equipment. It is also a retail seller of locally grown hydroponic produce, herbs, and floral products through its subsidiary, Edible Garden Corp. (Edible Garden). It intends to operate medical marijuana cultivation, production and dispensary facilities in Nevada through its subsidiaries, MediFarm, LLC (MediFarm), MediFarm I, LLC (MediFarm I) and MediFarm II, LLC (MediFarm II). Through its subsidiary, IVXX, Inc. (IVXX), it produces and sells a line of cannabis flowers and cigarettes, among others. The hydroponic produce segment consists of Edible Garden’s business and operations. Its cannabis products segment consists of IVXX’s business, as well as the proposed business operations of MediFarm, MediFarm I and MediFarm II.