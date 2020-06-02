On June 2, 2020, Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing that on May 29, 2020 the Company received top line data results on its Phase 2 clinical study of levosimendan for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (PH-HFpEF).

The Company also held a webcast call on June 2, 2020 to review the results. A copy of the press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and the presentation materials for the webcast call is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.2, both of which are incorporated herein by reference.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits