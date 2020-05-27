Technical Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:TCCO) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.01. Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

99.1 Press Release dated May 27, 2020

About Technical Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:TCCO)

Technical Communications Corporation (TCC) is engaged in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing and sale of communications security devices, systems and services. The Company’s products consist of electronic devices that enable users to transmit information in an encrypted format and permit recipients to reconstitute the information in a deciphered format if the recipient possesses the right decryption key. The Company’s products consist primarily of voice, data and facsimile encryptors. Its products can be used to protect confidentiality in communications between radios, telephones, mobile phones, facsimile machines and data network equipment over wires, fiber optic cables, radio waves, and microwave and satellite links. The principal markets for the Company’s products are foreign and domestic governmental agencies, law enforcement and military agencies, financial institutions, and multinational companies requiring protection of mission-critical information.