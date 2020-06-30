TEAM, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

TEAM, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure
Item 7.01. Regulation FD Disclosure.

On June 30, 2020, Team, Inc. (“we,” “Team” or the “Company”) posted an updated investor presentation on its corporate website, www.teaminc.com under “Investors-Events and Presentation.” The Company expects to use the investor presentation, in whole or in part, and possibly with modifications, in connection with presentations to investors, brokers, analysts and others. The information on the Company’s website is not incorporated by reference into this Current Report on Form 8-K and should not be considered part of this document. The website address is included in this Current Report on Form 8-K as an inactive textual reference only.
The information in this Item 7.01 is being furnished and shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liability of such Section, nor shall such exhibits be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing made by Team under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act.
About TEAM, Inc. (NYSE:TISI)

Team, Inc. is a provider of specialty industrial services, including inspection and assessment, required in maintaining high temperature and high pressure piping systems and vessels. The Company conducts its operations through three segments: Inspection and Heat Treating Services (IHT) Group, Mechanical Services (MS) Group and Quest Integrity (Quest Integrity) Group. The IHT Group offers inspection services and heat treating services. The MS Group offers both on-stream services and turnaround/project related services, such as leak repair services, fugitive emissions control services, hot tapping services, field machining services and technical bolting services, valve repair services, heat exchanger and maintenance services, isolation and test plug services, valve insertion services and project services. The Quest Integrity Group offers integrity management solutions to the energy industry in the form of quantitative inspection and engineering assessment services and products.

