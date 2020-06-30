SEC Filings TEAM, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 7.01. Regulation FD Disclosure.

On June 30, 2020, Team, Inc. (“we,” “Team” or the “Company”) posted an updated investor presentation on its corporate website, www.teaminc.com under “Investors-Events and Presentation.” The Company expects to use the investor presentation, in whole or in part, and possibly with modifications, in connection with presentations to investors, brokers, analysts and others. The information on the Company’s website is not incorporated by reference into this Current Report on Form 8-K and should not be considered part of this document. The website address is included in this Current Report on Form 8-K as an inactive textual reference only.

The information in this Item 7.01 is being furnished and shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liability of such Section, nor shall such exhibits be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing made by Team under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act.