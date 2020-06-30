TEAM, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure
Item 7.01. Regulation FD Disclosure.
TEAM, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure
TEAM, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure
Team, Inc. is a provider of specialty industrial services, including inspection and assessment, required in maintaining high temperature and high pressure piping systems and vessels. The Company conducts its operations through three segments: Inspection and Heat Treating Services (IHT) Group, Mechanical Services (MS) Group and Quest Integrity (Quest Integrity) Group. The IHT Group offers inspection services and heat treating services. The MS Group offers both on-stream services and turnaround/project related services, such as leak repair services, fugitive emissions control services, hot tapping services, field machining services and technical bolting services, valve repair services, heat exchanger and maintenance services, isolation and test plug services, valve insertion services and project services. The Quest Integrity Group offers integrity management solutions to the energy industry in the form of quantitative inspection and engineering assessment services and products.