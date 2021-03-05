TAURIGA SCIENCES, INC. (OTCMKTS:TAUG) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure.

As previously (and more fully) described in our periodic reports, including in our most recently filed Form 10-Q filed of February 22, 2021, on April 3, 2020, the Company had. entered into a collaboration agreement (“Collaboration Agreement”) with Aegea Biotechnologies Inc. (“Aegea”), as subsequently amended, in which the Company had agreed to provide financing to Aegea in connection with Aegea’s development efforts of a Covid 19 test kit, such financing to primarily come from our then existing equity line of credit facility. On January 6, 2021, however, the Company determined to terminate its equity line of credit facility and, therefore, effectively eliminate any further obligation to additional funding to Aegea under the Collaboration Agreement. On February 26, 2021, as part of a settlement agreement concluding the Collaboration Agreement, the Company acquired an additional 69,552 common shares of Aegea, increasing the Company’s total holdings to 139,104 Aegea shares (representing a 2.04% stake as of the date of the settlement date). We believe our assistance to Aegea proved valuable and hope that the respective parties’ collaborative efforts provide value to our shareholders in the future, although we cannot provide any guarantee of such success.



About TAURIGA SCIENCES, INC. (OTCMKTS:TAUG)

Tauriga Sciences, Inc. is a diversified company. The Company is focused on the development of technology platform in the nano-robotics space. The Company is engaged in acquiring and building a portfolio of technology assets.