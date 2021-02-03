SEC Filings Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLF) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 1.01 Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

On January 28, 2021, Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. (the “Company”) entered into an agreement (the “Stock Repurchase Agreement”) with Central Square Management (the “Sellers”), an institutional shareholder of the Company, to repurchase 500,000 shares (the “Shares”) of the Company’s common stock, par value $0.0024 (the “Common Stock”) in a private transaction. The purchase price was $3.35 per Share and $1,675,000 in total. The closing of the repurchase (the “Closing”) of the Securities took place on February 1, 2021. Prior to the repurchase, the Shares represented approximately 5.5% of the Company’s outstanding Common Stock.