T2 BIOSYSTEMS, INC. (NASDAQ:TTOO) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition

On November 4, 2020, T2 Biosystems, Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing its financial results for its fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2020 and held a conference call to discuss those results. A copy of the Company’s press release and a copy of the transcript of the conference call are furnished with this report as Exhibits 99.1 and 99.2, respectively.

In accordance with General Instruction B.2 of Form 8-K, the information in this Item 2.02 and Exhibits 99.1 and 99.2 of this Current Report on Form 8-K are being furnished and shall not be deemed to be “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that Section. Furthermore, such information, including Exhibits 99.1 and 99.2 attached hereto, shall not be deemed to be incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, except as expressly stated by specific reference in such a filing.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits

(d) Exhibits

99.1 Press Release issued November 4, 2020 99.2 Transcript of conference call held on November 4, 2020



T2 Biosystems, Inc. Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 d23789dex991.htm EX-99.1 EX-99.1 Exhibit 99.1 T2 Biosystems Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results Total revenues increase by 213% on record high quarterly product sales LEXINGTON,…

To view the full exhibit click here

Story continues below

About T2 BIOSYSTEMS, INC. (NASDAQ:TTOO)

T2 Biosystems, Inc. is an in vitro diagnostics company engaged in developing a technology platform offering an alternative to diagnostic methodologies. The Company’s T2 Magnetic Resonance platform (T2MR) enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers and other abnormalities in a range of unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum and urine, and can detect cellular targets at limits of detection as one colony forming unit per milliliter (CFU/mL). The Company’s initial development efforts target sepsis, hemostasis and Lyme disease. T2MR is a miniaturized, magnetic resonance-based approach that measures how water molecules react in the presence of magnetic fields. Its platform detects a range of targets, including molecular targets, such as deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA), immunodiagnostics, such as proteins, and a range of hemostasis measurements. The Company offers T2Dx Instrument (T2Dx) and the T2Candida Panel.