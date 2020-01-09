T2 BIOSYSTEMS, INC. (NASDAQ:TTOO) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition
Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition
On January 9, 2020, T2 Biosystems, Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing its financial results for its fiscal quarter and year ended December 31, 2019. A copy of the Company’s press release is furnished with this report as Exhibit 99.1.
In accordance with General Instruction B.2 of Form 8-K, the information in this Item 2.02 and Exhibit 99.1 of this Current Report on Form 8-K is being furnished and shall not be deemed to be “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that Section. Furthermore, such information, including Exhibit 99.1 attached hereto, shall not be deemed to be incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, except as expressly stated by specific reference in such a filing.
Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits
(d) Exhibits
|99.1
|
|Press Release issued January 9, 2020
About T2 BIOSYSTEMS, INC. (NASDAQ:TTOO)
T2 Biosystems, Inc. is an in vitro diagnostics company engaged in developing a technology platform offering an alternative to diagnostic methodologies. The Company’s T2 Magnetic Resonance platform (T2MR) enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers and other abnormalities in a range of unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum and urine, and can detect cellular targets at limits of detection as one colony forming unit per milliliter (CFU/mL). The Company’s initial development efforts target sepsis, hemostasis and Lyme disease. T2MR is a miniaturized, magnetic resonance-based approach that measures how water molecules react in the presence of magnetic fields. Its platform detects a range of targets, including molecular targets, such as deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA), immunodiagnostics, such as proteins, and a range of hemostasis measurements. The Company offers T2Dx Instrument (T2Dx) and the T2Candida Panel.
