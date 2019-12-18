Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYMX) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01 Other Events.

Following its timely request for a hearing and a request for an extended stay, on December 13, 2019, Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc. (the “Company”) received a letter from the Nasdaq Hearings Panel (the “Panel”) indicating that the Panel had determined to extend the stay through the completion of the hearings process, which will take place on December 19, 2019. At the hearing, the Company will request the stay be extended through the closing of the previously announced proposed merger transaction with Australian Future Energy Pty Ltd. However, there can be no assurance that the Panel will grant a further extension for the Company to demonstrate that it has regained compliance with all applicable requirements.

Forward-Looking Statements

This current report contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”). Statements that are not strictly historical statements constitute forward-looking statements and may often, but not always, be identified by the use of words such as “expects,” “believes,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “estimates,” “potential,” “possible,” or “probable” or statements that certain actions, events or results “may,” “will,” “should,” or “could” be taken, occur or be achieved. The forward-looking statements include statements about future operations and the anticipated timing for closing the proposed merger. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and analyses made by the Company and AFE in light of experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors appropriate under the circumstances. However, whether actual results and developments will conform with expectations is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to the possibility that the companies may be unable to obtain stockholder approval or satisfy the other conditions to closing. The Company’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2018, recent current reports on Form 8-K, and other SEC filings discuss some of the important risk factors identified that may affect its business, results of operations, and financial condition. The Company and AFE undertake no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Additional Information about the Transaction

In connection with the proposed transaction, the Company intends to file with the SEC a registration statement on Form S-4 that will include a proxy statement of the Company that also constitutes a prospectus of the Company relating to the Common Stock to be issued to the Merger. The proxy statement/prospectus will include important information about both the Company and AFE. The Company also plans to file other relevant documents with the SEC regarding the proposed transaction. INVESTORS AND SECURITY HOLDERS ARE URGED TO CAREFULLY READ THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT, THE PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS AND OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS FILED WITH THE SEC IF AND WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT THE COMPANY, AFE AND THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION. Investors and security holders may obtain these documents when available free of charge at the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. In addition, the documents filed with the SEC by the Company can be obtained free of charge from the Company’s website at www.synthesisenergysystems.com.

Participants in Solicitation

The Company and its executive officers and directors may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from the shareholders of the Company in respect of the proposed transaction. Information regarding the Company’s directors and executive officers is available in its annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2018, which was filed with the SEC on November 14, 2018, and its proxy statement for its 2018 annual meeting of shareholders, which was filed with the SEC on April 29, 2019. Other information regarding the participants in the proxy solicitation and a description of their direct and indirect interests, by security holdings or otherwise, will be contained in the proxy statement/prospectus and other relevant materials to be filed with the SEC when they become available.



About Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYMX)

Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc. is a clean energy company that develops, builds and owns clean energy projects. The Company owns gasification technology, which it utilizes to provide technology licenses and equipment to customers in the energy and chemical industries. The Company operates through segments, including SES China, Technology Licensing and Related Services, and Corporate. The SES China segment includes all of the assets and operations and related administrative costs for China, including initial closing costs relating to its joint ventures. The Technology Licensing and Related Services segment includes all of the Company’s operating activities outside of China. The Corporate segment includes the executive and administrative expenses of the corporate office in Houston. The Company offers U-GAS fluidized bed gasification technology, which is known as Synthesis Energy Systems Gasification Technology (SGT).