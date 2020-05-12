Synergy CHC Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNYR) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02. Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

Patrick McCullough, and Synergy CHC Corp. (the “Company”) are in a contractual services relationship till November 2020. On May 5, 2020, Patrick McCullough and the Company mutually agreed that Mr. McCullough would step down as President but remain a consultant under such contract with the Company. This mutual decision was not due to any disagreement on any matter relating to the Company’s operations, policies or practices.

Immediately thereafter, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, Jack Ross, 54, assumed the role as President of the Company. Mr. Ross currently serves as the Company’s Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer and prior to October 2017 served as the Company’s President. Mr. Ross has no family relationships with any current director, director nominee, or executive officer of the Company. Mr. Ross is not a party to any current or proposed transaction with the Company for which disclosure is required under Item 404(a) of Regulation S-K.



About Synergy CHC Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNYR)

Synergy CHC Corp., formerly Synergy Strips Corp., is a consumer healthcare company. The Company is engaged in the process of building a portfolio of consumer product brands. The Company is involved in the business of marketing and distributing consumer branded products through various distribution channels primarily in the health and wellness industry. The Company’s portfolio of brands includes FOCUSfactor, Neuragen, Hand MD, UrgentRx and Flat Tummy Tea. FOCUSfactor is a brain health nutritional supplement that includes a blend of brain supporting vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and other nutrients. Flat Tummy Tea is a formulated two-step herbal detox tea that works to naturally help speed metabolism, boost energy and reduce bloating. Neuragen is a topical product that works directly at the site of the pain as opposed to oral products. UrgentRx provides relief for a range of every day ailments, such as allergy attacks, headaches, aches and pains, heartburn and upset stomach.