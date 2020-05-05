SYNALLOY CORPORATION (NASDAQ:SYNL) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition
ITEM 2.02. RESULTS OF OPERATIONS AND FINANCIAL CONDITION
SYNALLOY CORPORATION (NASDAQ:SYNL) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition
SYNALLOY CORPORATION (NASDAQ:SYNL) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition
EX-99.1 2 synl-20200331xex991.htm EXHIBIT 99.1 Exhibit Exhibit 99.1Synalloy Reports First Quarter 2020 ResultsContinues to see benefits of proactive cost cuttingSpecialty Chemicals Segment net sales increase on higher demand for more value added contract manufactured productsBacklog and order activity in Metals and Specialty Chemicals Segments remain encouragingRichmond,…
To view the full exhibit click
here
About SYNALLOY CORPORATION (NASDAQ:SYNL)
Synalloy Corporation is a chemical manufacturing company. The Company operates through two segments: the Metals Segment and the Specialty Chemicals Segment. The Company’s Metals Segment comprises three subsidiaries: Synalloy Metals, Inc., which owns Bristol Metals, LLC (BRISMET), located in Bristol, Tennessee; Palmer of Texas Tanks, Inc. (Palmer), located in Andrews, Texas; and Specialty Pipe & Tube, Inc. (Specialty), located in Mineral Ridge, Ohio and Houston, Texas. The Company’s Metals Segment manufactures stainless steel, other alloy pipe, storage solutions and separation equipment. The Company’s Specialty Chemicals segment consists of the Company’s subsidiary, Manufacturers Soap and Chemical Company (MS&C). The Specialty Chemicals Segment manufactures lubricants, surfactants, reaction intermediaries, sulfated fats and oils, and chemical tolling manufacturing resources.