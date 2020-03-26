SWK HOLDINGS CORPORATION (OTCMKTS:SWKH) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02. Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

Item 7.01. Regulation FD Disclosure.

On March 26, 2020, the Company issued a press release announcing its estimated ranges of revenue and non-GAAP adjusted net income for the fiscal quarter and year ended December 31, 2019. The Company also provided an update on the preliminary estimated impact of the novel coronavirus outbreak on its business and announced the adoption of a share repurchase program for up to $2.0 million in shares of its common stock. The repurchase program will expire on September 30, 2020

The information in Item 2.02 and 7.01 of this Current Report on Form 8-K, including the press release, is being furnished and shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, and it shall not be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or under the Exchange Act, whether made before or after the date hereof, except as expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing to Item 2.02 or 7.01 of this Current Report on Form 8-K.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

99.1 Press Release of SWK Holdings Corporation, dated March 26, 2020, Preannouncing 2019 Earnings



SWK Holdings Corp Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 e20188_ex99-1.htm SWK Holdings Corporation Announces Reauthorization of Share Repurchase Program and Provides Business Update on Coronavirus (COVID-19) Impact SWK Holdings Expects to Report Adjusted Earnings for Fourth Quarter and Year End 2019 of $4.3 to $4.7 million and $21.0 to $21.4 million,…

About SWK HOLDINGS CORPORATION (OTCMKTS:SWKH)

SWK Holdings Corporation is a healthcare capital provider. The Company offers financing solutions to a range of life science companies, institutions and inventors. The Company’s focus is on monetizing cash flow streams derived from commercial-stage products and related intellectual property through royalty purchases and financings, as well as through the creation of synthetic revenue interests in commercialized products. The Company, through its subsidiary SWK Advisors LLC, provides non-discretionary investment advisory services to institutional clients in separately managed accounts to similarly invest in life science finance. It focuses to fund transactions through its own working capital, as well as by building its asset management business by raising additional third party capital to be invested alongside its capital. The Company evaluates and invests in a range of healthcare related companies and products.