SWK HOLDINGS CORPORATION (OTCMKTS:SWKH) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01.

On February 28, 2020, the Company issued a press release that provided an update on the progress and achievements of its partner companies during the past year.

The information in Item 7.01 of this Current Report on Form 8-K, including the press release, is being furnished and shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, and it shall not be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or under the Exchange Act, whether made before or after the date hereof, except as expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing to this Item 7.01 of this Current Report on Form 8-K.

Story continues below 99.1 Press Release of SWK Holdings Corporation, dated February 28, 2020 Providing an Update on its Partner Companies



SWK Holdings Corp Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 e20117_ex99-1.htm SWK Holdings Provides Portfolio Update Highlighting Recent Achievements Specialty Finance Portfolio Performance Highlights Strong Year,…

To view the full exhibit click here

About SWK HOLDINGS CORPORATION (OTCMKTS:SWKH)

SWK Holdings Corporation is a healthcare capital provider. The Company offers financing solutions to a range of life science companies, institutions and inventors. The Company’s focus is on monetizing cash flow streams derived from commercial-stage products and related intellectual property through royalty purchases and financings, as well as through the creation of synthetic revenue interests in commercialized products. The Company, through its subsidiary SWK Advisors LLC, provides non-discretionary investment advisory services to institutional clients in separately managed accounts to similarly invest in life science finance. It focuses to fund transactions through its own working capital, as well as by building its asset management business by raising additional third party capital to be invested alongside its capital. The Company evaluates and invests in a range of healthcare related companies and products.