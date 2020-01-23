SWK HOLDINGS CORPORATION (OTCMKTS:SWKH) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01 Other Events.

On January 23, 2020, the Company issued a press release announcing that its shares of common stock commenced trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market effective January 23, 2020 under the ticker symbol “SWKH.”



SWK Holdings Corp Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 e20052_ex99-1.htm Exhibit 99.1 SWK Holdings Corporation Announces Commencement of Trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market Trading begins today,…

About SWK HOLDINGS CORPORATION (OTCMKTS:SWKH)

SWK Holdings Corporation is a healthcare capital provider. The Company offers financing solutions to a range of life science companies, institutions and inventors. The Company’s focus is on monetizing cash flow streams derived from commercial-stage products and related intellectual property through royalty purchases and financings, as well as through the creation of synthetic revenue interests in commercialized products. The Company, through its subsidiary SWK Advisors LLC, provides non-discretionary investment advisory services to institutional clients in separately managed accounts to similarly invest in life science finance. It focuses to fund transactions through its own working capital, as well as by building its asset management business by raising additional third party capital to be invested alongside its capital. The Company evaluates and invests in a range of healthcare related companies and products.