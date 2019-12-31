S&W SEED COMPANY (NASDAQ:SANW) Files An 8-K Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.02 Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement.

About S&W SEED COMPANY (NASDAQ:SANW)

S&W Seed Company (S&W) is a global agricultural company. The Company focuses on the breeding, production and sale of alfalfa seed. In addition to its primary activities in alfalfa seed, it also offers hybrid sorghum and sunflower seed germplasm. As of June 30, 2016, the Company sold its alfalfa seed varieties in more than 30 countries across the globe. It also owns and operates seed-cleaning and processing facilities in Five Points, California and Nampa, Idaho and a seed processing facility in Keith, South Australia. Its commercial product line-up includes alfalfa seed varieties that span from Fall Dormancy (FD) 3 to FD 10. Its non-dormant varieties include SW 10, SW 9720, SW 9215, SW 9628 and SW 8421S. Its FD 3, FD 4 and FD 5 S&W varieties are adapted to the winter-hardy intermountain west and the northern half of the United States and Canada. Its FD 3, FD 4 and FD 5 S&W varieties include Rhino, SW4328 and SW5909.