SURNA INC. (OTCMKTS:SRNA) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01 Other Events.

On March 24, 2020, Surna Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing Q4 2019 financial and operating results and the recent downsizing of the Company’s operations as a result of the recent outbreak of the COVID-19 virus. The press release is attached as Exhibit 99.1.

Due to the unprecedented circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 virus and the uncertainty of its impact on the Company’s operations, the Company has decided to cancel its Q4 2019 investor conference call previously scheduled for March 26, 2020.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

99.1 Press Release dated March 24, 2020



About SURNA INC. (OTCMKTS:SRNA)

Surna Inc. develops, designs and distributes cultivation technologies for controlled environment agriculture (CEA). The Company’s segment is designing, manufacturing, and distributing indoor climate control systems, including but not limited to chillers, lights, reflectors, and irrigation systems, for use in conjunction with the state-regulated cannabis and CEA industry. The Company’s technologies include a line of optimized lighting, environmental control, air sanitation and cultivation facilities. The Company offers full mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) services, including designing and engineering commercial scale thermodynamic systems specific to indoor grow facility conditions. The Company’s products include Surna Chillers, Surna Reflectors, Hybrid Building and Air Sanitation. Its customers include state-regulated cannabis cultivation facilities, as well as traditional indoor agricultural facilities, including organic herb and vegetable producers.