Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders

The Annual Meeting of Shareholders of Surmodics, Inc. (the “Company”) was held on February 13, 2020. The final voting results of the proposals which were described in more detail in the Company’s proxy statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on December 23, 2019, are set forth below.

1. Election of Directors . Each of the individuals nominated by the Company’s Board of Directors to serve as Class III directors was duly elected by the Company’s shareholders, and the final results of the votes cast are as follows:

2. Set the Number of Directors . The Company’s shareholders approved the proposal to set the number of directors at seven (7) by the following vote:

3. Ratification of the Appointment of Deloitte & Touche LLP . The Company’s shareholders ratified the appointment of Deloitte & Touche LLP as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm for fiscal year 2020 by the following vote:

4. Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation . The Company’s shareholders approved the compensation of the Company’s named executive officers, on an advisory basis, by the following vote:

Gregg Sutton, Vice President, Research and Development, of the Company notified the Company of his intention to retire from the Company on March 2, 2020.