SUPERIOR INDUSTRIES INTERNATIONAL, INC. (NYSE:SUP) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01

New York Stock Exchange Acceptance of Continued Listing Compliance Plan

On September 8, 2020, Superior Industries International, Inc. (the “Company” or “Superior”) announced that the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) accepted the Company’s continued listing compliance plan (the “Plan”), submitted on July 20, 2020, to regain compliance with the continued listing standards set forth in Section 802.01B of the NYSE’s Listed Company Manual. As previously disclosed, on June 5, 2020, the Company received a notice from the NYSE that the Company was not in compliance with NYSE continued listing standard 802.01B because at such time the Company’s average global market capitalization over a consecutive 30 trading-day period was less than $50 million and, at the same time, its shareholders’ equity was less than $50 million.

As a result of the NYSE’s acceptance of the Company’s Plan and in accordance with NYSE rules, the Company will now be given until January 1, 2022 to regain conformity with the NYSE’s continued listing standards. The Company’s common stock will continue to be listed on the NYSE during such time, subject to the Company’s compliance with other continued listing standards. The Company will also be subject to quarterly monitoring by the NYSE for compliance with the Plan. If the Company fails to comply with the Plan or does not meet the continued listing standards by January 1, 2022, it will be subject to the prompt initiation of NYSE suspension and delisting procedures.

The Company is working diligently to comply with the Plan, remains confident in its business prospects and liquidity position, and believes that it will successfully resume compliance with the NYSE’s continued listing standards by January 1, 2022. However, no assurance can be given that the Company will be able to regain compliance with the applicable listing standards or otherwise maintain compliance with the other continued listing standards set forth in the NYSE Listed Company Manual.

On September 8, 2020, the Company issued a press release announcing the NYSE’s acceptance of the Company’s Plan described above. The press release is attached as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K.

