SEC Filings SUNESIS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (NASDAQ:SNSS) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers By ME Staff 8-k -

SUNESIS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (NASDAQ:SNSS) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02

Story continues below

Adoption of 2020 Bonus Program

On February 14, 2020, the Compensation Committee of the Board, or the Committee, of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., or Sunesis, approved the 2020 Bonus Program. The 2020 Bonus Program provides Sunesis’ executive officers and other eligible employees the opportunity to earn bonuses based on the level of achievement by Sunesis of certain corporate objectives, or the Corporate Objectives, and by each participant of certain individual objectives, or the Individual Objectives, from January 1, 2020 through December 31, 2020.

The Committee has approved the Corporate Objectives for 2020. The Committee will set the Individual Objectives of the executive officer participants based on the recommendations of the chief executive officer. The Individual Objectives of non-executive participants will be set by each participant’s immediate supervisor. Each eligible participant in the 2020 Bonus Program may receive a bonus in an amount up to a specified percentage of such participant’s annual base salary earned in 2020, or the Bonus Targets; provided, that the Committee may, in its sole discretion, pay all or any portion of an earned bonus to any participant in shares of common stock granted under the 2011 Equity Incentive Plan. Under the 2020 Bonus Program, the Bonus Targets range from 30.0% to 55.0% of a participant’s 2020 base salary for vice president level employees and above. Bonus Targets for participants will be correspondingly adjusted downward in the event the Corporate Objectives are deemed by the Committee to have not been fully achieved. The Committee also has the right, in its sole discretion, to adjust the Bonus Target of any participant upward in the event of over-achievement of the Corporate Objectives as determined by the Committee. The Committee has set the Bonus Targets for each named executive officer as follows:

Sunesis’ interim chief executive officer, Dayton Misfeldt, is not eligible to participate in the 2020 Bonus Program.

The Committee will determine the degree to which the Corporate Objectives have been met after considering any analyses and recommendations of management. Based on such determination, the Committee will adjust these Bonus Targets accordingly.

The Committee will also determine the level of achievement of the Individual Objectives by executive officer participants based on the recommendations of the chief executive officer. The level of achievement of Individual Objectives by non-executive participants will be determined by the Committee based on recommendations of an executive committee designated by the Committee.

There is no set formula for determining the bonus amount under the 2020 Bonus Program based on the achievement of the Corporate and Individual Objectives. Rather, the Committee will exercise its discretion in determining the bonus amount actually earned by each participant. Awards under the 2020 Bonus Program are expected to occur in the first quarter of 2021. A participant must remain an employee on the payment date under the 2020 Bonus Program to be eligible to earn a bonus.

The description of the 2020 Bonus Program contained herein does not purport to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the 2020 Bonus Program, a copy of which is attached hereto as Exhibit 10.1 and is incorporated by reference herein.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

SUNESIS PHARMACEUTICALS INC Exhibit

EX-10.1 2 snss-ex101_6.htm EX-10.1 2020 BONUS PROGRAM snss-ex101_6.htm Exhibit 10.1 SUNESIS PHARMACEUTICALS,…

To view the full exhibit click here

About SUNESIS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (NASDAQ:SNSS)

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the development and commercialization of its pipeline of oncology therapeutics for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. The Company offers QINPREZO (vosaroxin), which is a product candidate for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML). Vosaroxin is an anticancer quinolone derivative (AQD). The Company’s other kinase inhibitor pipeline include TAK-580, SNS-062 and SNS-229. TAK-580 is an oral, investigative drug selective for pan-Raf kinase inhibition, in patients with relapsed or refractory solid tumors. SNS-062 is a non-covalently binding inhibitor of Bruton’s tyrosine kinase (BTK). The Company has completed the pre-clinical studies for SNS-062. SNS-229 and SNS-510 are two PDK1 inhibitors. PDK1 is a kinase and mediator of Phosphoinositide 3-kinase/AKT (PI3K/AKT) signaling, which is a pathway involved in cell growth, differentiation, survival and migration.