SUGARMADE, INC. (OTCMKTS:SGMD) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.01 Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement.

On June 11, 2021 SWC Group, Inc. (“SWC”), a California corporation and wholly-owned subsidiary of Sugarmade, Inc. (the “Company’’) entered into a Standard Offer, Agreement and Escrow Instructions for Purchase of Real Estate (Non-Residential) (the “Purchase Agreement”) of same date with Paredes Diana K Tr / Shalom Trust (“Seller”), to which the SWC agreed to purchase an approximately 1,175 square foot property located at 5058 Valley Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90032 (the “Real Property”) from Seller, for a total purchase price of $830,000 (the “Purchase Price”). The Purchase Price is payable $249,000 in a cash down payment for an earnest money deposit, which as has been deposited in escrow as of the date of this Current Report on Form 8-K. The remaining $581,000 will be paid at the closing of the Purchase Agreement (the “Closing”), at which time, Real Property will be purchased by SWC from the Seller.

The Closing of the transaction is subject to certain closing customary closing conditions for a transaction of this type, and is expected to close fifteen (15) days after the waiver or satisfaction of SWC’s “Buyer Contingencies” set forth in the Purchase Agreement. Notwithstanding anything to the contrary in the Purchase Agreement, SWC has 30 days from the receipt of all disclosures and reports set forth in the Purchase Agreement to conduct its due diligence of any such “Buyer Contingencies”, of which SWC may approve or disapprove at its sole and absolute discretion. If Buyer disapproves any such “Buyer Contingencies”, Seller shall have ten (10) days to cure such disapproval. If Seller cannot cure such disapproval of the Buyer at the end of this period, then Buyer may either accept the Real Property as is, or terminate the Agreement, at which point the deposit of $249,000 will be returned to SWC, minus any applicable fees.

The description of the Purchase Agreement set forth in this Item 1.01 of this Current Report on Form 8-K is s not complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the terms of the Purchase Agreement, a copy of which is filed as Exhibit 10.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and is incorporated by reference into this Item 1.01.

The Real Property is being purchased by SWC in connection with the MOU between the Company described in the Company’s Current Report on Form 8-K filed on June 10, 2021 with the SEC (and filed as Exhibit 10.1 thereto), and is intended to be a location at which a Licensed Entity (as defined in the MOU) can be established.

Item 2.03. Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation Under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant.

The information set forth in Item 1.01 is incorporated by reference into this Item 2.03.

Item 9.01 Financial Statement and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits

The following exhibits are filed or furnished with this Current Report on Form 8-K:

10.1 Memorandum of Understanding



Sugarmade, Inc. Exhibit

EX-10.1 2 ex10-1.htm Exhibit 10.1 MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING This Memorandum of Understanding (“MOU”) is made effective June 2,…

To view the full exhibit click here

Story continues below

About SUGARMADE, INC. (OTCMKTS:SGMD)

Sugarmade, Inc. is engaged in the supply of products to the quick service restaurant sub-sector of the restaurant industry. The Company is a distributor of paper products derived from non-wood sources. As of June 30, 2015, the Company’s operating unit, CarryOutSupplies.com, which is a producer and wholesaler of custom printed and generic takeout supplies served more than 3,000 quick service restaurants. It conducts its operations in an industry segment, including paper and paper-based products, such as paper cups, cup lids, food containers and others. Its products also include double poly paper cups for cold beverage, yogurt cups, ice cream cups, soup containers and plastic spoons. It is a manufacturer and distributor of tree free copy and printer paper products, made from sugarcane waste (bagasse) and bamboo for home and office environments under the Sugarmade brand name. It has also acquired a minority stake in various patents and products for seasoning and spices for food items.