STRONGBRIDGE BIOPHARMA plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

The information contained in this Current Report on Form 8-K and Exhibit 99.1 is being furnished to the Commission and shall not be deemed “filed” for the purpose of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section. The information in this Current Report on Form 8-K and Exhibit 99.1 shall not be incorporated by reference into any registration statement or other document to the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 sbbp-20200130ex99144e2d3.htm EX-99.1 sbbp_8-K_IDM_20190719_EX99.1 Exhibit 99.1 Strongbridge Biopharma plc Announces New Employment Inducement Awards Dublin,…

To view the full exhibit click here

About STRONGBRIDGE BIOPHARMA plc (NASDAQ:SBBP)

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, formerly Cortendo plc, is a development-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in advancing its product candidates through clinical development. The Company is focused on the development, in-licensing, acquisition and eventual commercialization of several complementary products and product candidates within franchises that target rare diseases. Its principal focus is to build its rare endocrine franchise, which includes product candidates for the treatment of endogenous Cushing’s syndrome and acromegaly. Its product candidate, COR-003 (levoketoconazole), is a cortisol synthesis inhibitor, indicated for the treatment of endogenous Cushing’s syndrome. It is conducting SONICS, a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for COR-003. Its product candidate, COR-005 (veldotide), is a multi-receptor targeted somatostatin analog (SSA) in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of acromegaly patients. Its product candidate also includes BP-2002.