STRATA SKIN SCIENCES, INC. (NASDAQ:SSKN) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders

On December 30, 2019, STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (the “Company”) held its annual meeting of stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”). The matters voted upon were:

(1) the election of seven director nominees to the Company’s board of directors to serve until the next annual meeting of the Company’s stockholders or until their successors are elected and qualify, subject to their prior death, resignation or removal; and

(2) to ratify the selection by the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors of Marcum LLP as our independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2019.

The results of the voting for each proposal were as follows:

(1) Each of the director nominees to the Company’s board of directors was elected:

(2) To ratify the selection by the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors of Marcum LLP as our independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2019, was approved:

