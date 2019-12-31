STRATA SKIN SCIENCES, INC. (NASDAQ:SSKN) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders
ITEM 5.07
On December 30, 2019, STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (the “Company”) held its annual meeting of stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”). The matters voted upon were:
(1) the election of seven director nominees to the Company’s board of directors to serve until the next annual meeting of the Company’s stockholders or until their successors are elected and qualify, subject to their prior death, resignation or removal; and
(2) to ratify the selection by the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors of Marcum LLP as our independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2019.
The results of the voting for each proposal were as follows:
(1) Each of the director nominees to the Company’s board of directors was elected:
(2) To ratify the selection by the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors of Marcum LLP as our independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2019, was approved:
About STRATA SKIN SCIENCES, INC. (NASDAQ:SSKN)
STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc., formerly MELA Sciences, Inc., is a medical technology company. The Company is engaged in developing and commercializing products for the diagnosis and treatment of dermatological disorders. The Company has three segments: Dermatology Recurring Procedures, Dermatology Procedures Equipment and Dermatology Imaging. The XTRAC and VTRAC products are the devices used for the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo and other skin disorders. The XTRAC system delivers targeted ultraviolet light to affected areas of skin, leading to psoriasis clearing and vitiligo repigmentation, following a series of treatments. The Company’s technology includes XTRAC Excimer Laser, VTRAC Lamp and MelaFind. MelaFind is a non-invasive, point-of-care instrument to aid dermatologists in their decision to biopsy suspicious pigmented lesions, such as melanoma. The Company has approximately two distribution channels for phototherapy treatment equipment.
