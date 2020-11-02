SEC Filings STRATA SKIN SCIENCES, INC. (NASDAQ:SSKN) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure By ME Staff 8-k -

STRATA SKIN SCIENCES, INC. (NASDAQ:SSKN) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure

On November 2, 2020, Strata Skin Sciences (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing the peer-reviewed publication of a clinical study report entitled: “Therapies for Psoriasis: Clinical and Economic Comparisons” in the November, 2020 issue of the Journal of Drugs in Dermatology.

The study compared common interventions to treat plaque psoriasis and found the XTRAC excimer laser and its Optimal Therapeutic Dose (OTD™) treatment protocol utilizing the Multi Micro Dose™ (MMD®) diagnostic tip delivered the fastest results with the fewest adverse events at the most economical cost of all treatments analyzed.

The information in this Current Report on Form 8-K, including Exhibit 99.1 attached hereto, is being furnished and shall not be deemed \”filed\” for the purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the \”Exchange Act\”), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that Section, nor shall it be deemed subject to the requirements of amended Item 10 of Regulation S-K, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference into any filing of the Company under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, whether made before or after the date hereof, regardless of any general incorporation language in such filing. The furnishing of this information hereby shall not be deemed an admission as to the materiality of any such information.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits