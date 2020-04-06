STRATA SKIN SCIENCES, INC. (NASDAQ:SSKN) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure
Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure
About STRATA SKIN SCIENCES, INC. (NASDAQ:SSKN)
STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc., formerly MELA Sciences, Inc., is a medical technology company. The Company is engaged in developing and commercializing products for the diagnosis and treatment of dermatological disorders. The Company has three segments: Dermatology Recurring Procedures, Dermatology Procedures Equipment and Dermatology Imaging. The XTRAC and VTRAC products are the devices used for the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo and other skin disorders. The XTRAC system delivers targeted ultraviolet light to affected areas of skin, leading to psoriasis clearing and vitiligo repigmentation, following a series of treatments. The Company’s technology includes XTRAC Excimer Laser, VTRAC Lamp and MelaFind. MelaFind is a non-invasive, point-of-care instrument to aid dermatologists in their decision to biopsy suspicious pigmented lesions, such as melanoma. The Company has approximately two distribution channels for phototherapy treatment equipment.