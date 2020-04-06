SEC Filings STRATA SKIN SCIENCES, INC. (NASDAQ:SSKN) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure By ME Staff 8-k -

STRATA SKIN SCIENCES, INC. (NASDAQ:SSKN) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure

On April 6, 2020, Strata Skin Sciences (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing the peer-reviewed publication of a clinical study report entitled: “Treatment of Plaque Psoriasis with an Excimer Laser Utilizing an Optimal Therapeutic UVB Dose Protocol” in the April, 2020 issue of the Journal of Drugs in Dermatology.

The article summarizes the results of the authors’ findings of a multi-center clinical study on the efficiency and efficacy of the Company’s Optimal Therapeutic Dose Therapy utilizing the Multi-Micro Dose® diagnostic tip for STRATA’s proprietary XTRAC® 308nm excimer laser in the treatment of plaque psoriasis, using the Optimal Therapeutic Dose (OTD).

