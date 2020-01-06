SEC Filings STRATA SKIN SCIENCES, INC. (NASDAQ:SSKN) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement By ME Staff 8-k -

STRATA SKIN SCIENCES, INC. (NASDAQ:SSKN) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.01. Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement.

On December 30, 2019, STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (the “Company”) closed on a $7.275 million loan with Israel Discount Bank of New York (\”IDBNY\”) to a one year Fixed Rate –Term Promissory Note (the \”Note\”). The Company\’s obligations under the Note are secured by an Assignment and Pledge of Time Deposit (the “Agreement”), under which the Company has pledged the proceeds of a time deposit account in the amount of the loan to IDBNY. The Company fully repaid (including payment of termination and exit fees) its existing credit facility with Midcap Financial Trust. For more information, see Item 1.02 of this Current Report on Form 8-K.

The Note bears interest at a rate per annum equal to the interest rate on the Time Deposit Account plus 100 basis points (1.00%).

The foregoing descriptions of the Note and the Agreement are subject to, and qualified in their entirety by such documents attached hereto as Exhibits 10.1 and 10.2, respectively, which are incorporated herein by reference.

Item 1.02 Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement

On December 30, 2019, the Company terminated its Credit and Security Agreement, dated as of December 30, 2015 (as amended, extended, supplemented or otherwise modified from time to time through the date hereof, the “Credit Agreement”), among MidCap Financial Trust, as administrative agent, and the lenders identified therein by paying off the amounts due thereunder, including the payment of required termination and exit fees, for an aggregate payment of $7.8 million. In connection with the payoff, all lien and security interests under the Credit Agreement were released. The foregoing termination had no impact on the warrants previously issued to MidCap Financial Trust.

Item 2.03 Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation Under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of the Registrant.

On December 30, 2019, the Company entered into a $7.275 million loan to the Note. The information contained above in Item 1.01 is hereby incorporated by reference into this Item 2.03

Item 8.01 Other Events

On January 6, 2020, the Company issued a press release announcing that it had fully repaid its term note with Midcap Financial Trust with a new loan facility with IDBNY and had lowered its annual interest rate by 6.14% by entering into the new facility. A copy of the press release is filed herewith as Exhibit 99.1.