StoneMor Partners L.P. (NYSE:STON) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.01

Senior Vice President, Chief Legal Officer and Secretary



STONEMOR PARTNERS LP Exhibit

EX-3.1 2 d853863dex31.htm EX-3.1 EX-3.1 Exhibit 3.1 FOURTH AMENDED AND RESTATED AGREEMENT OF LIMITED PARTNERSHIP OF STONEMOR PARTNERS L.P. a Delaware limited partnership THIS FOURTH AMENDED AND RESTATED AGREEMENT OF LIMITED PARTNERSHIP OF STONEMOR PARTNERS L.P.,…

To view the full exhibit click here

Story continues below

About StoneMor Partners L.P. (NYSE:STON)

StoneMor Partners L.P. owns and operates cemeteries and funeral homes. The Company operates through two segments: Cemetery Operations and Funeral Homes. Its Cemetery Operations segment sells interment rights, caskets, burial vaults, cremation niches, markers and other cemetery related merchandise. Its Funeral Homes segment offers a range of services, including family consultation, final expense insurance products, the removal and preparation of remains, provision of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, worship and performance of funeral services, and transportation services. It sells cemetery products and services both at the time of death, which it refers to as at-need, and prior to the time of death, which it refers to as pre-need. It operates approximately 310 cemeteries in over 30 states and Puerto Rico, and approximately 100 funeral homes in over 20 states and Puerto Rico.