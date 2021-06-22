STAFFING 360 SOLUTIONS, INC. (NASDAQ:STAF) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders

Item 5.07 Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.

A special meeting (the “Special Meeting”) of the stockholders of Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (the “Company”) was held on June 21, 2021. The matter described below was submitted to a vote of the Company’s stockholders at the Special Meeting. The proposal is described in detail in the Company’s definitive proxy statement filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on May 24, 2021 (the “Proxy Statement”).

Proposal 1. A proposal to approve the amendment to the Company’s amended and restated certificate of incorporation to effect, at the discretion of the Company’s board of directors but prior to the Company’s 2021 annual stockholder meeting, a reverse stock split of all of the outstanding shares of the Company’s common stock, par value $0.00001 per share, at a ratio in the range of 1-for-2 to 1-for-20, such ratio to be determined by the Company’s board of directors and included in a public announcement.

The Company’s stockholders approved Proposal 1, with the following voting results:

For Against Abstentions Broker Non-Votes 28,737,407 4,417,710 49,649 –

For more information about the foregoing proposal, see the Proxy Statement, the relevant portions of which are incorporated herein by reference. The results reported above are final voting results. No other matters were considered or voted upon at the meeting.



Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. operates in the staffing sector. The Company is engaged in the execution of a global buy-and-build strategy through the acquisition of domestic and international staffing organizations in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its targeted consolidation model is focused on the finance and accounting, administrative, engineering and information technology (IT) staffing space.